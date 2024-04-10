Repair work on damaged sewer line under way in Tiruchi

April 10, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Repair works are under way at Gandhi Road near Srirangam in Tiruchi where a section of the road was damaged due to a sewage pipeline burst.

According to the officials, the incident was reported on Wednesday morning after the pipe burst and a section of the road near the bridge collapsed, leaving a crater of about six to eight feet deep due to high pressure.

The Corporation engineers inspected the work to repair the damaged portion and directed the workers to expedite them. “The sewage water is being pumped out, and the damaged pipeline will be repaired. The work will go on round the clock and completed within a day. Road reconstruction will be completed soon,” said a senior official.

The damaged road resulted in traffic snarls, and vehicles were diverted to another route. Residents and commuters complained about the foul stench emanating from the overflow.