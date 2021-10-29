Reorganisation of Tiruchi Police Commissionerate carried out

TIRUCHI

Re-organisation of the Tiruchi City Police Commissionerate has been carried out with new police ranges having been created at Thillai Nagar, Gandhi Market and K.K. Nagar. Senior police officers in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police have been posted to head the newly created Thillai Nagar, Gandhi Market and K.K.Nagar ranges.

Under the re-organisation, the Tiruchi Police Commissionerate will now have Cantonment, Srirangam, Gandhi Market, Ponmalai, K.K. Nagar and Thillai Nagar ranges - each of which is headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. Prior to the re-organisation, the Commissionerate had four ranges: Cantonment, Fort, Srirangam and Ponmalai with a set of police stations falling under the jurisdiction of each range.

The re-organisation of the Tiruchi Police Commissionerate, which is headed by an officer in the rank of an Inspector General of Police, has been carried out consequent to an order issued by the State government for effective functioning and to improve the performance of both Law and Order and Crime Units in the Commissionerate.

The 14 police stations falling under a particular range have also been worked out and put in place accordingly. As per the re-organised scheme of things, police stations at Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur and Government Hospital (covering both law and order and crime) have been brought under the Thillai Nagar Range. These stations were hitherto under the Srirangam Range. Similarly, police stations at K.K. Nagar and Airport (covering both law and order and crime) now come under the K.K. Nagar Range.

The police stations at Cantonment, Sessions Court and Edamalaipattipudur (covering both law and order and crime ) fall under the Cantonment Range, while Srirangam and Fort police stations (covering law and order and crime) come under the Srirangam Range. The police stations at Gandhi Market and Palakkarai (law and order and crime ) fall under the Gandhi Market Range.

The All Women Police stations at Srirangam, Fort, Cantonment and Ponmalai will now come under Srirangam, Gandhi Market, Cantonment and Ponmalai Ranges respectively. The Traffic Investigation North and South units will come under the Gandhi Market and K.K. Nagar ranges respectively, said police sources.