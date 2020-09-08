Reopening of POPSKs deferred

TIRUCHI

08 September 2020 17:23 IST

Reopening of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Tiruchi region has been deferred, R. Anand, Passport Officer, Tiruchi, has said. The services of the POPSKs were suspended due to lockdown.

The Passport Officer had announced on Monday that POPSKs at Karur, Perambalur, Karaikal,Thiruthuraipoondi and Sirkazhi would resume functioning from Wednesday.

“Due to administrative issues, the date of opening of the POPSKs has been deferred,” Mr. Anand said in a press release on Tuesday.

The date of resumption of services at POPSKs would be announced later.

All applicants, who have already booked their appointments, can reschedule the same. In case of any difficulty in rescheduling the appointment, they can contact the Regional Passport Office over telephone by dialling 0431-2707203/2707404 or through Whatsapp No.7598507203 or email: rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in on all working days, Mr. Anand said.