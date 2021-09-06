‘Reopen sand quarries along Coleroon river’

Tiruchi

06 September 2021 18:49 IST

A group of bullock cart labourers from various villages staged a demonstration here on Monday urging the Public Works Department authorities to reopen the sand quarries along the Coleroon river at Madhavaperumalkoil and Thalakudi villages to enable transportation of sand through bullock carts and the protect the livelihood of the labourers involved in this activity.

The demonstration by the members of the Manal Maatu Vandi Thozhilalar Sangam owing allegiance to the CITU was led by its secretary Sekar. Labourers from villages including Bikshandarkoil, Mallachipuram and Thalakudi took part in the demonstration that was held in front of the PWD office at Cantonment. CITU district secretary S. Rengarajan who took part in the demonstration said that the sand quarries at Madhavaperumalkoil and Thalakudi villages had been functioning until COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

He said several labourers were dependent on this activity adding that the authorities should reopen the quarries with several relaxations having been announced. The demonstrators later presented a petition to the PWD authorities.