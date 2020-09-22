Reopen courts, say lawyers

TIRUCHI

22 September 2020 22:31 IST

A section of lawyers staged a demonstration in front of the Combined Court complex here on Tuesday demanding reopening of courts for full-fledged functioning.

The advocates also demanded withdrawal of a new rule introduced by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry empowering the Council to suspend legal practice of advocates once an FIR was registered against them. The new rule was violation of natural justice, they said.

The demonstration was led by Tiruchi Bar Association secretary Rajasekar.

A similar demonstration was held by a group of advocates in Thanjavur in support of the demands.