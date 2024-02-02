ADVERTISEMENT

Renovation of Sri Agastheeswara Swamy Temple begins

February 02, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Renovation of Sri Agastheeswara Swamy Temple at Thirumukkudalur in Karur district got under way on Friday, with HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurating the work.

The Minister told presspersons that the temple would be renovated at a cost of ₹5 crore. The moolavar sannidhi, Ambal sannidhi, the temple mandapams, madapalli and other structures would be renovated before the kumbhabhishekam. The kumbhabhishekam of the temple, on completion of the work, is planned to be completed by January 2026, he said.

The Minister said the State government had sanctioned ₹200 crore over the past couple of years for renovating ancient temples. Utilising this and contributions from donors, renovation of 197 temples had been taken up at an estimate of ₹304.84 crore. So far, the kumbhabhishekam of 12 of these temples have been performed and the kumbhabhishekam of 13 other temples would be performed this year, he said.

Ancient temples where kumbhabhishekam have not been performed for a long time were being identified and renovated by the State government. Under the current regime, kumbhabhishekam of 1,339 temples have been performed, he said.

S. Jothimani, MP, R. Manickam and K.Sivagamasundari, MLAs, District Revenue Officer M. Kannan and other officials were present.

CONNECT WITH US