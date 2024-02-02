GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovation of Sri Agastheeswara Swamy Temple begins

February 02, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Renovation of Sri Agastheeswara Swamy Temple at Thirumukkudalur in Karur district got under way on Friday, with HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurating the work.

The Minister told presspersons that the temple would be renovated at a cost of ₹5 crore. The moolavar sannidhi, Ambal sannidhi, the temple mandapams, madapalli and other structures would be renovated before the kumbhabhishekam. The kumbhabhishekam of the temple, on completion of the work, is planned to be completed by January 2026, he said.

The Minister said the State government had sanctioned ₹200 crore over the past couple of years for renovating ancient temples. Utilising this and contributions from donors, renovation of 197 temples had been taken up at an estimate of ₹304.84 crore. So far, the kumbhabhishekam of 12 of these temples have been performed and the kumbhabhishekam of 13 other temples would be performed this year, he said.

Ancient temples where kumbhabhishekam have not been performed for a long time were being identified and renovated by the State government. Under the current regime, kumbhabhishekam of 1,339 temples have been performed, he said.

S. Jothimani, MP, R. Manickam and K.Sivagamasundari, MLAs, District Revenue Officer M. Kannan and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.