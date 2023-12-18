Renovation of Sirkazhi bus stand to be completed in nine months

December 18, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the bus stand at Sirkazhi.

The Sirkazhi Municipality has taken up the work at an estimate of ₹8.42 crore under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT). The work includes construction of new bus bays, restaurants, two-wheeler parking facilities and office buildings.

Efforts were on to make effective use of two acres of land in the bus stand, said the Collector and added that the municipality would take steps to construct a compound wall and install surveillance cameras at the bus stand for the safety of passengers.

Mr. Mahabharathi said the work was likely to be completed in nine months. He urged the officials to ensure that quality material was used in the construction. The State government had sanctioned ₹32.36 crore for various infrastructure projects in Sirkazhi Municipality since 2021.

Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan, Sirkazhi MLA M. Panneerselvam and senior officials were present.