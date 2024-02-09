Renovation of regulator at Thirumangalam begins

February 09, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Friday inaugurated the renovation of an intermediate regulator across Melpanguni canal at Thirumangalam near Lalgudi.

The government had allocated ₹14.91 crore for the project. The Water Resources Department will implement the scheme. The regulator, built about 80 years ago, was said to have suffered damage due to the age factor and its extensive usage over the years. Once it was renovated and rehabilitated, it would support the irrigation of 3,583 acres of land. Several villages, including Thirumangalam, Murukarai, Nagar, Angarai, Thengal, Mettupatti and Thinniyam will benefit.

Later, Mr. Nehru inaugurated the construction of 59 classrooms at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Manachanallur at an estimate of ₹12.49 crore. It will be implemented under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was present.

