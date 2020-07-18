Renovation of public toilets under way

City-based NGO Gramalaya, in association with HT Parekh Foundation, has taken up renovation and retrofitting of about 95 public toilets in the city.
Gramalaya has been playing a key role in construction and maintenance of public and community toilets in the city over the past two decades. It is also engaged in raising awareness of usage of public toilets among local communities. Many of the toilets are being maintained by Sanitation and Hygiene Education (SHE) teams organised and trained by it.
The toilets have been taken up for renovation based on a survey on the condition of 430 public and community toilets including integrated sanitary complexes. HT Parekh Foundation is extending ₹2.25 crore for the project as part of its CSR initiative.
In most of the toilets taken up for retrofitting, the toilet pans/closets and doors have been found damaged. They are being replaced. Repairs to walls and buildings are also being taken up. Besides, the toilet complex is also cleaned and white washed, Gramalaya representatives said.
“Through the project, we want to keep the toilets functional and ensure proper maintenance by local communities so that the city is clean. We are also providing incinerators to dispose sanitary napkins as many toilets and sewage lines are found clogged with used napkins. Hygiene education is another important component of the project,” said S. Damodaran, founder, Gramalaya.
Thirty-five toilets have been retrofitted so far under the first phase, which began last year, and work was underway on the remaining toilets. The project will be completed by November 30.
