Renovation of Kollidam shutters to be completed before irrigation season

Works on refurbishing the shutters of the Kollidam regulator at Kallanai will be completed in time for the irrigation season, sources in the Water Resources Department have said.

The shutters on the 30 vents of the regulator and the five sand vents are being refurbished as part of on going extension, renovation and modernisation works in the Cauvery basin funded by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Various irrigation structures, including head sluices and grade walls, are also being renovated under the project.

The works have been taken up as part of the renovation and modernisation of irrigation structures between Kallanai and the Cauvery-Kudamuritti Regulator at Thirukattupalli at cost of ₹122.60 crore. They are being executed over a three-year period starting last year and is scheduled to be completed in August 2023.

The Adappanpallam siphon, which has suffered damages over the years, is also being reconstructed as part of the works and will also be completed in time for the opening of Mettur Dam on the customary date of June 12. The reconstruction of the siphon, which drains the Adappanpallam drainage water from Tiruverumbur area into the Cauvery across the Grand Anicut Canal and the Vennar, was a long-pending demand of farmers, sources in the department told The Hindu.