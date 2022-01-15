Renovation of K.K. Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai to begin soon

Manachanallur to get new Uzhavar Sandhai

Work on establishing a new Uzhavar Sandhai at Manachanallur in the district and renovation of the existing ones at K.K. Nagar and Manapparai is set to begin soon.

According to sources in the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, the tender for the establishment of 10 new uzhavar sandhais and renovatoin of 100 existing ones in the State have been awarded and the works are expected to begin within the next few days.

The new uzhavar sandhai at Manachanallur in the district will be established at an estimated cost of ₹60 lakh. It will come up in the Regulated Market complex in the town. To start with, it will have 17 shops.

S. Natarajan, Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, recently inspected the regulated market and the site for the new uzhavar sandhai.

Earlier, he inspected the uzhavar sandhais at K.K. Nagar and Anna Nagar in Tiruchi. He instructed the officials to ensure that the renovation works at the K.K. Nagar uzhavar sandhai, sanctioned at a cost of ₹35 lakh, was completed quickly.

The department plans to develop the uzhavar sandhai at K.K. Nagar as a model one in the State. The renovation envisages improvements to basic amenities including toilets. As the uzhavar sandhai turns slushy during rain, paver block pavements will be laid. The damaged compound wall will be rebuilt to prevent flow of water into the premises, which is located in a low-lying area.

Mr. Natarajan, who also inspected the Primary Processing Centre for banana at Thottiyam, instructed the department officials to take steps to ensure that farmers utilised the facility accredited by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.