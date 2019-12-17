Renovation of historic bathing ghat under way at Oyamari

Work on renovation of the bathing ghat in Oyamari undertaken by Tiruchi Corporation is nearing completion.

The work will be completed soon, officials said.

The Oyamari bathing ghat, frequented by youth and families alike to take a dip in the Cauvery, was in a deplorable state with an old unstable structure. Parts of the structure, believed to be from the 16th Century were demolished as it posed a threat to visitors, said P. Sivapatham, Executive Engineer, Tiruchi Corporation.

The work was being done with approval from the Public Works Department. “Youth scale the structure and dive off it. They become susceptible to serious injuries. To avoid it, a part of the structure was removed,” he said.

The renovation work, which costs ₹35 lakh, is being done using the general fund of Tiruchi Corporation. Stairs leading into the banks will be relaid and the structure will be made more sturdy to ensure public safety, Mr. Sivapatham said.

The base of the earlier structure is intact, and is being strengthened, he added.

The renovation began in November amid murmurs of protests from heritage enthusiasts opposing the partial demolition of the structure.

Dismissing claims that the structure was constructed during Rani Mangammal's reign, R. Kalaikkovan of Tiruchi-based Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research said there was no concrete evidence of it.

“We can only determine the period of construction using inscriptions on the structure or documents which were written at the time. Neither mention any bathing ghat,” he said.

It bears resemblance to construction of the post-Nayak period, he added.