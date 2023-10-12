ADVERTISEMENT

Renovation of drainage system near Darasuram temple under way

October 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Renovation work under way near Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram in Thanjavur district

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up work to renovate the drainage system on the southern side of the Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

The revetment of the drainage is also being strengthened.

According to official sources, the renovation work has been undertaken on the directions of M. Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Tiruchi Circle. The work is being supervised by D. Seetharaman, Conservation Assistant, ASI, Thanjavur.

The ASI had earlier undertaken work to drill an infiltration well to drain rain water.

The 12th-century temple was built by Chola king Rajaraja II. Additions were made by Kulotunga III also. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

