HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovation of drainage system near Darasuram temple under way

October 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Renovation work under way near Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram in Thanjavur district

Renovation work under way near Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram in Thanjavur district

Renovation work under way near Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram in Thanjavur district

Renovation work under way near Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram in Thanjavur district

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up work to renovate the drainage system on the southern side of the Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

The revetment of the drainage is also being strengthened.

According to official sources, the renovation work has been undertaken on the directions of M. Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Tiruchi Circle. The work is being supervised by D. Seetharaman, Conservation Assistant, ASI, Thanjavur.

The ASI had earlier undertaken work to drill an infiltration well to drain rain water.

The 12th-century temple was built by Chola king Rajaraja II. Additions were made by Kulotunga III also. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.