Renovation of Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruchi begins

The Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar in Tiruchi will soon sport a new look as the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business has launched a project to renovate the market.

One of the two popular farmers’ markets in the city, the Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar was among the first to be established when the concept was introduced by the then Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi in 1999. Renovation of the facility was a felt need as the shops and allied infrastructure required repairs.

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business had decided to renovate the Uzhavar Sandhais at Anna Nagar in Tiruchi city and the one at Musiri in the district during the current financial year. The Uzhavar Sandhai at K. K. Nagar in the city was renovated some months ago.

All the 87 shops at the Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar would be refurbished under the project being executed with an allocation of about ₹48 lakh. The shops would be provided with digital balances. Apart from this, soil filling will be done to prevent stagnation of water in the market complex. Paver- block platforms would be laid inside the campus. The toilet and the compound wall of the Uzhavar Sandhai would be renovated.

The works are expected to be completed within the next three to four months.

“The works are being executed without affecting business. Hence we are doing it in stages, splitting the shops in different segments. Instructions have been given to the contractor to ensure all safety precautions were in place,” G. Saravanan, Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

The work at Musiri, where the market with 28 shops is to be renovated at a cost of ₹27 lakh, was expected to start soon. The entrance of the Uzhavar Sandhi in the town is to be changed to the northern side from the western side so as to avoid traffic congestion, Mr. Saravanan said.

