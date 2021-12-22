Renovated building commissioned

TIRUCHI

A renovated building that was strengthened by Aatral Foundation, a not-for-profit working towards improving infrastructure, was commissioned at the Government High School, Thuvakudi.

Its project manager M. Prabhakar said they were informed of the poor condition of a few buildings on the school campus. They found the building safe for use but required maintenance. A team undertook work to fix benches, tables and repaint classrooms. ‘We were informed by school authorities that they needed more classrooms for their students and some needed repair. Both classrooms are fully functional,’ he said.

Headmistress R. Nirmala said that since the classes are being undertaken on a rotation basis, keeping in mind COVID-19 norms, the classrooms were used by students from all classes. A report has been submitted to the district authorities on repair that needs to be done in some classrooms. ‘There are some leaky roofs and other repair work. A detailed report has been submitted and work will be undertaken to repair it soon,’ she said.