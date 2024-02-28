Renovated Uzhavar Sandhai inaugurated

February 28, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Renovated Uzhavar Sandhai (Farmers’ Market) in Tiruvarur town at a cost of ₹ 75 lakh was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The market set up on a spacious area near the then Tiruvarur bus stand and inaugurated by the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2000 lost its sheen over the years. A few horticulture farmers who have registered their names for utilizing the facility extended to them under the Uzhavar Sandhai scheme carried on their business on the road kerbs near the market particularly after Gaja Cyclone.

Repeated pleas for the revival of the market facility failed to evoke any response from the official machinery until the change in guard took place in the State. The policymakers who came to power in 2021 took up the revival of defunct farmers markets across the State. Thus, ₹ 75 lakh was allotted for the revival of Tiruvarur Uzhavar Sandhai having 40 shops, in the 2022-23 Budget, sources said.

The renovated farmer market in Tiruvarur town was declared open on Wednesday by Collector T. Charushree. Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K.Kalaivanan and others participated in the function, according to an official release.