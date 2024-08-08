Renovated Sivaganga Park inaugurated, visitors upset at the removal of deer enclosure

The Sivaganga Park, a well-known landmark of Thanjavur and which was closed for renovation five years ago, was thrown open to the public on Thursday by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

A visit to the park revealed that the “glossy makeover” of the park, done at an estimated cost of about ₹7 crore utilising the funds under the Smart City Project, includes granite pathways, installation of a fountain, and creation of small old style canopy structures at four places.

While the deer enclosure has been converted as a Kadhai Mutram (Story Telling Arena), the water slides recreational facility added to the Sivaganga Park in 2004 remained as it was when the park was shut for public visit.

While the anganwadi building and the “breastfeeding room” added to the park during the previous AIADMK regime were also renovated, the main attractions in the park – the rope car connecting the park and the Sri Thanjai Thalikulathar temple in the Sivaganga Tank and the boathouse — were yet to be renovated.

No deer enclosure

Locals who visited the park on Thursday seem to be a bit upset as they could not locate the deer and bird enclosures that formed part of the park earlier.

When the renovation began in 2019, around 30 deer, three foxes, a dozen rabbits, and zucchini rats (seemai eli) and pigeons housed in a cage were shifted to Kodiyakarai and Salem.

Meanwhile, S. Sethuraman, a senior citizen and social activist, welcomed the creation of 1.20-km walkway within the park. It would be a boon to the health-conscious residents of the Old Town area who have to go to Annai Sathya Sports Stadium on the Medical College Road or the remodelled Ayyankulam tank on the West Raja Veedhi for morning walk.

Thus, he demanded that the civic body authorities should provide free access to the park for three hours from 6 a.m. or even earlier for the local people to complete their morning walk exercise in the backdrop of the news that the civic body might collect entry fee from the visitors to the park.

