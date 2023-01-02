ADVERTISEMENT

Renovated sensory park inaugurated

January 02, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A renovated sensory park for autistic children was inaugurated at Arivalayam Special School and rehabilitation centre for children with disabilities, run by BHEL, Tiruchi, here on Sunday.

The park, spread over an area of 2,000 sq.ft., was renovated recently with funding from Vasavi Club of Elite Couples, Tiruchi, and would serve to educate children with learning difficulties and autism through sensory perception. The park with a circular pathway has different sensory objects such as sand, grass, pebbles, gravel of different sizes and tiles paved on the surface to give the feel of each material when the children walk on them. A mini botanical garden with medicinal and herbal plants has been raised around the park.

The park was inaugurated by Divya Veeramani, president of Vasavi Club, in the presence of S.V. Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, V. Ramkumar, Governor, Vasavi Club of Elite Couples, Tiruchi, and other officials, a BHEL press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US