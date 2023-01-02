HamberMenu
Renovated sensory park inaugurated

January 02, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A renovated sensory park for autistic children was inaugurated at Arivalayam Special School and rehabilitation centre for children with disabilities, run by BHEL, Tiruchi, here on Sunday.

The park, spread over an area of 2,000 sq.ft., was renovated recently with funding from Vasavi Club of Elite Couples, Tiruchi, and would serve to educate children with learning difficulties and autism through sensory perception. The park with a circular pathway has different sensory objects such as sand, grass, pebbles, gravel of different sizes and tiles paved on the surface to give the feel of each material when the children walk on them. A mini botanical garden with medicinal and herbal plants has been raised around the park.

The park was inaugurated by Divya Veeramani, president of Vasavi Club, in the presence of S.V. Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, V. Ramkumar, Governor, Vasavi Club of Elite Couples, Tiruchi, and other officials, a BHEL press release said.

