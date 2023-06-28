June 28, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The renovated ‘Poomalai Vaniga Valagam’ in Pudukottai was inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai on Wednesday. A sum of ₹ 24 lakh was spent for the renovation of the ‘Poomalai Vaniga Valagam’ that displays and sells products manufactured by the women Self Help Groups.

The complex comes under the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women. Pudukottai Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya, DMK Rajya Sabha member M. M. Abdullah and officials were present at the renovated valagam at the time of its inauguration, an official press release said.

