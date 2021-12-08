Renovated Old Bus Stand inaugurated

08 December 2021 20:02 IST

THANJAVUR

The Old Bus Stand and the Thiruvaiyaru Bus Stand in Thanjavur town renovated under the Smart City Programme were inaugurated on Wednesday through video-conference by the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

The facilities were renovated at a cost of ₹ 29.93 crore under the Smart City Programme. The Old Bus Stand was renovated to accommodate 39 buses at a given time, and has 93 shops and five passenger waiting halls. The Thiruvaiyaru Bus Stand was improved with a vehicle parking-cum-shopping complex.

Meanwhile, a group of transgenders submitted a petition to the Collector seeking allotment of a shop on the renovated bus stand premises to run an eatery.