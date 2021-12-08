Tiruchirapalli

Renovated Old Bus Stand inaugurated

THANJAVUR

The Old Bus Stand and the Thiruvaiyaru Bus Stand in Thanjavur town renovated under the Smart City Programme were inaugurated on Wednesday through video-conference by the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

The facilities were renovated at a cost of ₹ 29.93 crore under the Smart City Programme. The Old Bus Stand was renovated to accommodate 39 buses at a given time, and has 93 shops and five passenger waiting halls. The Thiruvaiyaru Bus Stand was improved with a vehicle parking-cum-shopping complex.

Meanwhile, a group of transgenders submitted a petition to the Collector seeking allotment of a shop on the renovated bus stand premises to run an eatery.


