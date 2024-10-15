Renovated Manapparai railway station likely to be ready by December

The ongoing station development work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Manapparai has been targeted for completion by December while the project being executed at Pudukottai railway station is expected to be over by February next year.

The Gati Shakti Unit (GSU), Madurai, has been entrusted with the task of executing the projects at Manapparai and Pudukottai railway stations which come under the jurisdiction of the Madurai Railway Division. The station development work at Manapparai and Pudukottai were taken up last year following allocation of ₹5.97 crore and ₹10.15 crore respectively.

Pudukottai and Manapparai are among the 15 stations falling under the limits of the Madurai Division have been covered under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The installation of Integrated Passenger Information System and lift at both stations have been completed.

A senior official of the Madurai Railway Division said work on covered car parking lot spread over an area of 249.75 sq. m. to accommodate 13 vehicles at a time has been completed. The two-wheeler parking lot has been established on 1,040.11 sq. m. to accommodate 250 two-wheelers.

Construction of a compound wall, waiting hall, and entrance arch was under progress in Manapparai besides road and station circulating area work, the official said.

Work progressing well

Nearly 95 % of fencing wall work has been completed at Pudukottai Railway Station where construction of a building for relocation of the waiting hall and a reserved lounge are under way. Covered parking lots are coming up at the station as part of the project. The four-wheeler parking lot can accommodate 20 vehicles at a time while the two-wheeler parking lot can take 80 two-wheelers at a time.

Platform shelter, approach road, facade, and circulating area development work are among the others which are under progress at Pudukottai station. Additional seating arrangements on the platform has been provided at the station. The work in Manapparai station is targeted for completion by December, while it is February in the case of Pudukottai station, the official said.

Sharad Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, inspected the pace of the ongoing work at Pudukottai station recently.

Manapparai station comes in the Tiruchi-Madurai section while Pudukottai is in Tiruchi-Karaikudi section.