‘Renovate tail-end areas of Kattalai high-level canal’

September 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Farmers representatives of the district have urged the State government to renovate the tail-end stretch of the Kattalai high-level canal (KHLC), a major irrigation canal in Karur and Tiruchi districts.

The KHLC, a contour canal branching off from the Cauvery river at Mayanur in Karur district irrigates 23,774 acres in Karur and Tiruchi districts. Of this, 20,186 acres was in Karur district and the remaining area came under Tiruchi district.

Although the canal was renovated a couple of years ago, the farmers in the tail-end areas have been complaining that the water was not reaching them and hence have been demanding the renovation of the stretch from Nachalur to Thayanur.

“Over the years, the canal has been heavily silted up, preventing the water flow. Farmers in Koundampatti, Kurichi, Mudalaipatti and other villages in the tail-end areas of the canal get meagre flow every year. Hence farmers were facing difficulty in taking up cultivation,” said ‘Koundampatti’ R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, in a representation to the district administration.