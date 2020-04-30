Tiruchirapalli

Rendition of Kshetra Pancharatnams of Saint Thyagaraja on Facebook

Kshetra Pancharatna kritis were rendered to commemorate the Janma Nakshtram of Saint Composer Sri Thyagaraja at a live Facebook programme organised by the Marabu Foundation, Thillaisthanam, on Thursday.

According to a Foundation release, the Saint Composer has composed five group kritis apart from soul-stirring kritis that were widely sung by the Carnatic musicians. Among the five group kritis, the Ghana Raga Pancharatnam is well known and widely sung.

The other four Kshetra Pancharatnams – Kovur, Tiruvotriyur, Srirangam and Lalgudi are not generally sung as groups.

The Marabu Foundation which had conducted workshops on them and taught them to budding artists, had originally planned a rendition of Kshetra Pancharatna kritis in front of Lord Sitharama Vigraha worshipped by Sri Thyagabrahmam, presently worshipped at a house in Varagappaiyar Lane, Thanjavur, on April 30.

But in view of the current situation, the Foundation paid ‘Sangeethanjali’ to the Saint Composer on his Janma Nakshtram day by organising a live rendition of Kshetra Pancharatna kritis on its Facebook page, according to the Foundation’s Managing Trustee, Rama Kausalya.

