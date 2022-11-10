Renal transplant performed at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital

The kidney was harvested from a brain dead patient in Tiruvarur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 10, 2022 16:15 IST

A kidney harvested from a brain dead person in Tiruvarur helped surgeons at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College to save the life of a chronically ill renal disease patient in Tiruchi this week.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the kidney transplant was the 10th such procedure conducted at the hospital.

The recipient of the organ was a male in his 40s, suffering from diabetes and hypertension, who had been undergoing dialysis treatment twice a week at the MGMGH in Tiruchi for the past six months, under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

As he was unable to get a kidney donor from close relatives, the patient had been registered on the waiting list of the Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

On November 9, when notified by the Tiruvarur Government Medical College, a team from MGMGH received and transported a kidney harvested from a 35-year-old deceased male patient, as per TRANSTAN norms to Tiruchi.

The transplant surgery done by the MGMGH medical team was successful, and the patient was recovering well from the operation, said the note.

