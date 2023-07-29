Renal transplant performed at Tiruchi GH

July 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A kidney harvested from a brain-dead person in Tiruvarur helped surgeons at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) to save the life of a chronically ill renal disease patient in Tiruchi this week.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, the kidney transplant was the 17th such procedure conducted at the hospital. On July 25, the kidney harvested from a 36-year-old male brain-dead patient from the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvarur was transplanted to a 43-year-old female, who was undergoing hemodialysis at the Tiruchi GH.

The transplant surgery done by the MGMGH medical team was successful, and the patient was recovering well from the operation, said the note.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.