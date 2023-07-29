ADVERTISEMENT

Renal transplant performed at Tiruchi GH

July 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A kidney harvested from a brain-dead person in Tiruvarur helped surgeons at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) to save the life of a chronically ill renal disease patient in Tiruchi this week.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, the kidney transplant was the 17th such procedure conducted at the hospital. On July 25, the kidney harvested from a 36-year-old male brain-dead patient from the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvarur was transplanted to a 43-year-old female, who was undergoing hemodialysis at the Tiruchi GH.

The transplant surgery done by the MGMGH medical team was successful, and the patient was recovering well from the operation, said the note.

