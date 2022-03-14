Renal health survey under way in Tiruchi district

Study to determine prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Tamil Nadu

A resident is being tested as part of a renal health survey in Tiruchi district on Monday.

Six population clusters in Tiruchi district are being surveyed as part of a larger study to determine the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Tamil Nadu.

The State-wide survey was launched as a collaborative project by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Chennai and the Department of Nephrology, Madras Medical College, last week.

“A random selection of persons in Tennur [Tiruchi Corporation], Thuraiyur municipality, and rural population in Marungapuri, Manapparai, Vayyampatti and Pullambadi blocks chosen by DPH-MMC team will be part of the survey,” V. Yashodha, District Programme Officer (NCD) and in-charge of local coordination of the study, told The Hindu.

On Monday, the survey teams visited Kallakudi and Vellalapatti villages.

Thirty people will be chosen from each cluster, bringing the total number of participants in Tiruchi district to 180. Two teams comprising five members each are involved in the survey. Each team consists of a medical officer, sector health nurse, health inspector, lab technician and helper.

Over 5,000 people are expected to be part of the survey across the State. The participants have been selected by using the ‘Kish Grid’ method. Only those who give their consent will be surveyed.

The study involves a basic questionnaire and investigation of blood and urine. “The tests are also meant to rule out any early onset symptoms of kidney disease. Having hypertension and diabetes can make people automatically prone to chronic kidney disease. If we are able to detect these cases early, we can improve their quality of life,” said Dr. Yashodha.

There will be no replacement or substitution of participants who decline to take the survey, added the official. “To avoid bias in the sampling, we will record the lack of consent as such on the forms, and not bring in someone else instead.”