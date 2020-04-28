Two areas removed from containment zones

Two rural locations in this district have been taken off from the list of 13 containment zones as no confirmed COVID-19 case was reported there in the last four weeks.

Poravacheri and Tirukalacheri in Sirkzhi block where restrictions are to be eased figured among the six rural locations categorised as containment zones. The four other rural locations that remain as containment zones constitute Veerakudi, Pudur, Thirukadaiyur and Perunthottam.

Nagapattinam Town, Katampadi, Nagore, Thittacheri, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkahi Town, and Porayar are the seven urban containment zones

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the operations could be scaled down if no secondary laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case is reported from the geographic quarantine zone for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test has been isolated and all contacts have been followed up for 28 days. The containment operation shall be deemed to be over 28 days from the discharge of last confirmed case from the designated health facility, the guideline states.

From April 29 onwards, there will be no restriction on movement of people in Poravacheri and Thirukalacheri for purchase of essentials and medicines from 6 a.m to 1 p.m., Textiles Minister O.S. Manian told mediapersons on Tuesday.

For the last four weeks, essentials were supplied at the doorsteps of 5,399 families accounting for 19,037 residents in the two containment zones by members of non-government organisations and volunteer group. As many as 112 frontline workers monitored the residents under the supervision of a block medical officer. Seventy-five persons were tested randomly and all had tested negative for the virus, he said.

He said that 44 persons had tested positive for COVID 19 in the district so far, out of the 1,406 samples. Samples of 1346 persons turned out to be negative. Results of 18 samples were awaited. Of the infected persons, 27 have been cured after treatment and sent home, he said.

The minister held a meeting with Collector Praveen P. Nair and other top officials including Superintendent of Police Selvanagarathinam, Additional Collector (Development) M.S. Prasanth, District Revenue Officer M. Indumathi and Deputy Director of Health Services Shanmugasundaram.