Remove encroachments from temple lands: HC

12 June 2021 21:22 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India and Erumbeeswarar temple authorities to remove encroachments from the temple lands in Tiruchi district.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by D. Kesavan of Tiruchi, who sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment from the temple lands and to renovate the damaged part of the temple.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi took note of the fact that there were two categories of encroachments. Encroachment of a property that was under ASI and encroachment of properties that were under the control of the temple.

The court said ASI was empowered to evict the encroachments by following the procedures under the Public Premises Act. The temple authorities could initiate action under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act.

“If the temple car cannot be taken on a perambulation around the temple and along the car street, it is a very shameful situation caused by the unethical encroachers,” the judges said.

The court observed that whenever eviction proceedings were initiated by temple authorities, the encroachers dragged on the matter for several decades and continued to squat on the temple property. This should not be allowed to happen in the present case.

The court also directed the ASI to expedite the works on the renovation of the damaged parts of the temple. The PIL petition was disposed of.