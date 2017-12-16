‘Remove encroachments from land meant for Dalits’

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Ariyalur district administration to issue notices to those who had encroached upon lands identified for distribution to beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes.

Land to the extent of 462 acres meant for distribution to Scheduled Castes in the district has been encroached, the commission Vice-Chairman L. Murugan said here on Friday.

Mr. Murugan was in Ariyalur to review the pace of implementation of schemes of the Centre and State government meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting held at the Collectorate, Mr. Murugan said lands to the total extent of 2,528 acres had been identified for distribution to Scheduled Castes in the district.

Of this, 462 acres had been encroached and necessary instruction had been given to the district administration to remove encroachments within 15 days after issuing notices, Mr. Murugan said.

Mr. Murugan said the commission had also reviewed whether 18% reservation for students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes was being properly implemented in government and government aided schools in the district.

The commission also reviewed the benefits for SC and ST under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Mr. Murugan said loans to the tune of ₹28 lakh had been disbursed in the district through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation.

He also informed that loans to the tune of ₹9.47 crore and ₹78 lakh had been disbursed to SC and ST under the Mudra and the Standup India Schemes respectively in the district from 2015.

Collector K. Lakshmi Priya, Commission’s Director – Tamil Nadu and Puducherry M. Madhiazhagan, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar, Senior Investigation Officers A. Iniyan and S. Lister and officials from various government departments participated, an official press release said.