Remove encroachments and widen Vayalur Road, say residents

Tiruchi

20 September 2021 18:09 IST

As Minister chalks up plans to develop the left bank of Uyyakondan canal as 60-feet road

While the plan to ease traffic congestion on the Vayalur Main Road outlined by Minister for Municipal Administration, K. N. Nehru, has been largely welcomed, local residents, however, emphasise the need for clearing encroachments and widening the existing arterial road.

On Sunday, Mr. Nehru announced plans to develop the left-bank of the Uyyakondan canal as a full-fledged road and also build a new link road to Vayalur via Woraiyur. Mr.Nehru said that Uyyakondan canal bank would be widened and developed as a 60-feet road after necessary clearances were obtained from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. He also said that a new link road would be developed from Woraiyur to Vayalur, though he did not indicate the exact alignment of the road.

Residents of Somarasampettai and nearby residential colonies have long been demanding the development of the canal bank as a full-fledged road. Many already commute regularly along the bank to avoid the heavy traffic on Vayalur Road. It is a shorter route to reach the city from Somarasampettai in quick time, residents point out.

Although the Minister’s announcement was largely welcomed, a section of residents says it is imperative for the authorities to provide some immediate relief as the Vayalur Road was literally bursting at its seams due to ever-rising vehicular traffic on the road. Scores of residential colonies have mushroomed on both sides of the road over the past couple of decades. It is among the fastest growing residential belts in the city, given it’s proximity to the city.

The two-lane road, once a village pathway, is now unable to cater to rapid urbanisation and manifold increase in volume of traffic. With encroachments shrinking the road further at many places, everyday commute to the city is proving to be a nightmarish experience for hundreds of thousands of residents. A large number of farmers from Vayalur and beyond also use the road for transporting their produce to the Gandhi Market in the city everyday.

“Vayalur Road is now busier than the Thillai Nagar Main Road. It is very difficult to cross the road. Given the rising population density and heavy traffic, including lorries transporting construction material, the road badly needs to be expanded. Some expansion of the road is possible if encroachments were removed,” observed S. Pushpavanam, Secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, and a resident of Kumaran Nagar.

Echoing his words, V. Sundararaju, a retired District Forest Officer and resident of Srinivasa Nagar South, said that it has become very difficult for motorists even to join the traffic on the Vayalur Road as the traffic was so heavy. “One cannot cross the road due to the continuous stream of oncoming traffic. Many shops and buildings have been built right up to the road. If the encroachments are removed, the road can be widened. While the plan to develop alternative roads are welcome as long term measures, we are in dire need of some immediate relief,” he said.