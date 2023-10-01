Remove caste names from streets, says TNUEF

October 01, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) has called upon the Thanjavur Corporation to remove caste indicators in street names in the civic body domain.

The Front raised this demand at the demonstration held near the civic body headquarters on Gandhiji Road to commemorate the 62nd death anniversary day of Comrade Srinivasarao on Saturday.

The Thanjavur District secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Chinnai.Pandian, TNUEF State secretary, R.Kalaiselvi and others led the demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, organising a meeting near the civic body’s Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand in Thanjavur to commemorate the death anniversary of the beacon of agriculture labourers, Comrade Srinivasarao, the Communist Party of India’s arm – the Common Platform for Leftists demanded that a sum of ₹15,000 be extended as relief amount to the agricultural labourers who have lost their opportunity to earn during this ‘kuruvai’ season as the ‘kuruvai’ paddy cultivation ran into rough weathers.

Extension of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to urban areas, enhancement of daily wages under MGNRES to ₹800 per day, uniform daily wages of ₹850 per day for the agricultural labourers across the country were other demands put forth at the meeting, according to the coordinator of Common Platform for Leftists, Durai.Mathivanan. The State joint secretary, People’s Art and Literary Association, Ravanan, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam district secretary, Thamizhselvan and others participated in the death anniversary commemorative meeting.

The CPI Thanjavur South District secretary, Muthu Uthirapathy paid floral tributes to the late Srinivasarao at the party office on the East Raja Veedhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.