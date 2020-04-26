Remedial measures for banana crop damaged by gale

The National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchi has issued an advisory to banana growers, recommending appropriate remedial measures for crops damaged by gale recently in Tiruchi, Karur, Erode and Coimbatore districts.

The gale has severely damaged banana plantations, causing heavy loss to banana growers in some parts of the four districts. The continued lockdown due to COVID-19 and restricted movement of farm labourers has also hampered field operations of harvesting matured bunches besides cutting and removal of broken trees for further maintenance, NRCB Director S. Uma pointed out in a press release.

The NRCB has recommended the following remedial measures for maintenance of the damaged plants depending upon the extent of damage and stage of the crop:

In case of total lodging of whole plant without detachment of pseudostem from corm, the plants dislodged by the winds have to be erected to original position by heaping soil around base of the plant and proper stacking has to be given. The plant has to be applied with (50g DAP + 200g MOP) per plant along with foliar spray of 2% (19:19:19) soluble fertilizer.

A week later, foliar spraying of 2% (20 g per litre of water) Banana Shakti (Micronutrient mixture) added with good quality surfactant/sticking agent is recommended.

If the plants are broken at the neck region of pseudostem, the damaged leaves should be removed so as to allow emergence of new leaves. Apply 50g DAP + 200g MOP per plant along with foliar spray of 2% (19:19:19) soluble fertilizer, followed by 2% Banana Shakti foliar spray.

To maintain the plants with totally detached pseudostem or stem broken near the ground level, cut and remove the damaged portion (if the banana variety is suitable for leaf purpose such as Monthan, Poovan and Karpuravalli ) and allow sufficient number of side suckers to grow it as a clump and apply 200g urea + 5kg FYM per clump for generating more leaves followed by foliar spray of 2% Banana Shakti.

For plants that have not fallen but stressed by the strong wind, give proper staking to the plant with either single or double staking poles. Apply 100g urea + 200g MoP per plant and heap the soil around the base of the plant. Later, give foliar spray with 2% Banana Shakti.

If the plants are fallen with immature bunch, harvest the fallen immature bunches and use them for preparation of value added products such as banana pickle. After clearing the field, farmers can grow suitable inter crops for getting additional income.

For further clarifications, the NRCB scientists V. Kumar (Mobile: 9842635630/ 7339438881), K.J Jeyabaskaran (9344353587) or K.N. Shiva (9965726699) may be contacted, a NRCB press release said.