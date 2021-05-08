Remdesivir counter opened

TIRUCHI

Taking into account of the sale of Remdesivir in the black market at steep costs, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has set up a counter at the Government College of Physiotherapy for the antiviral injection being used for the treatment of COVID-19.

The counter, which was opened on Saturday, will stock the medicine for patients in need and supply it after checking the requisite documents.

At the counter located opposite the Tiruchi Collectorate, those in need of the medicine must bring — prescription from the doctor showing that Remdesivir is required, RT-PCR Report, CT scan of the lungs, Aadhaar card of the patient, Aadhaar card of the person purchasing the medicine for the patient.

The counter will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it will be sold in a pack of 6 consisting of 100 mg vials at a cost of ₹ 9408.