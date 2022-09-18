Remand prisoner nabbed within hours of escape from Jayankondam sub-jail

Special Correspondent ARIYALUR
September 18, 2022 20:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

: A remand prisoner who had escaped from the sub-jail in Jayankondam was nabbed by the police within hours on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, T. Manikandan, 24, was lodged in the sub-jail in connection with an assault case. He escaped from the jail during the breakfast time. He was said to have scaled a wall and escaped.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On detecting his absence, the jail authorities immediately alerted the Jayankondam and Ariyalur police. A team subsequently arrested Manikandan at Thandalai from the house of a relative and had him remanded again in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app