Tiruchirapalli

Remand prisoner nabbed within hours of escape from Jayankondam sub-jail

: A remand prisoner who had escaped from the sub-jail in Jayankondam was nabbed by the police within hours on Sunday.

According to police sources, T. Manikandan, 24, was lodged in the sub-jail in connection with an assault case. He escaped from the jail during the breakfast time. He was said to have scaled a wall and escaped.

On detecting his absence, the jail authorities immediately alerted the Jayankondam and Ariyalur police. A team subsequently arrested Manikandan at Thandalai from the house of a relative and had him remanded again in judicial custody.


