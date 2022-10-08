Remand prisoner ends life at Nagapattinam prison

The Hindu Bureau NAGAPATTINAM
October 08, 2022 19:52 IST

A remand prisoner was found dead at around 2 p.m. at the Nagapattinam District Jail on Saturday. He was identified as S. Senthil (33) of Paluran Padugai Village in Nagapattinam.

According to sources, Senthil was an accused in the murder of N. Tamilmani (40) of Umayalpathy in Sirkazhi, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. Senthil was lodged in the prison since September 22 after being remanded in judicial custody.

His body was later removed for post mortem. An inquiry by a Judicial Magistrate has been ordered into the incident, police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

