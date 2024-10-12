ADVERTISEMENT

Remand prisoner ends life, another admitted in hospital in Pudukkottai

Published - October 12, 2024 08:44 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A remand prisoner of Pudukottai District Jail ended his life while another was admitted in hospital in two cases reported on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh 46, a remand prisoner in a POCSO case, ended his life while receiving treatment at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. A resident of Nadukkaviri Melatheru in Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur district, Ramesh had been arrested by the Vallam All Women Police Station and lodged in Pudukkottai District Jail since August 28. He was admitted to the hospital on October 5 for treatment of epilepsy.

While receiving treatment in the emergency ward, Ramesh reportedly attempted to end his life and died on Saturday morning. The Pudukkottai Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, Sathivel, 21, a remand prisoner in a cattle theft case, attempted to end his life in the same jail. A resident of Thuravikkadu village in Thanjavur district, Sakthivel was arrested on October 5. On Saturday morning, he suffered injuries during his attempt to end his life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prison officials quickly rescued Sakthivel and shifted him to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, where he is under treatment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / prison / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US