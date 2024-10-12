Remand prisoner ends life, another admitted in hospital in Pudukkottai

A remand prisoner of Pudukottai District Jail ended his life while another was admitted in hospital in two cases reported on Saturday.

Ramesh 46, a remand prisoner in a POCSO case, ended his life while receiving treatment at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. A resident of Nadukkaviri Melatheru in Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur district, Ramesh had been arrested by the Vallam All Women Police Station and lodged in Pudukkottai District Jail since August 28. He was admitted to the hospital on October 5 for treatment of epilepsy.

While receiving treatment in the emergency ward, Ramesh reportedly attempted to end his life and died on Saturday morning. The Pudukkottai Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another case, Sathivel, 21, a remand prisoner in a cattle theft case, attempted to end his life in the same jail. A resident of Thuravikkadu village in Thanjavur district, Sakthivel was arrested on October 5. On Saturday morning, he suffered injuries during his attempt to end his life.

Prison officials quickly rescued Sakthivel and shifted him to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, where he is under treatment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)