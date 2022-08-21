Remand prisoner dies on way to hospital in Pudukottai

He complained of chest pain, say police sources

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI
August 21, 2022 22:11 IST

A 53-year-old man, who was arrested on the charge of possessing banned tobacco substances by the Karaiyur police on Saturday and subsequently lodged in the District Jail here, died on way to hospital on Sunday night after complaining of chest pain, said police sources.

The police gave the name of the deceased as K. Chinnadurai of Karaiyur village.  Chinnadurai, along with another accused D. Murugappan, 50, was arrested on the charge of possessing 77 kg of banned tobacco substances. The police had registered a case against the two and were subsequently lodged in the jail here.

According to the police, Chinnadurai had undergone an angiogram procedure a month ago. On Sunday night, he complained of chest pain. He was immediately rushed to hospital. However, he died on the way. The body of Chinnadurai has been kept at the mortuary in the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Further investigation was on.

