Remand prisoner dies in hospital

A remand prisoner Sivasubramanian, 44, died in the Government Hospital, Nagapattinam, on Monday, days after he was admitted for treatment of epilepsy.

Sivasubramanian, a resident of Kothamangalam, was named an accused by Thittachery police in a case of altercation with a resident of the village over repayment of loan and remanded in judicial custody. He was admitted to hospital on June 9 after suffering an epileptic seizure at the district jail here.

The post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family, police sources said.