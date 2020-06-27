Remain cautious, not careless: Minister

27 June 2020 18:49 IST

TIRUVARUR

Food Minister R. Kamaraj has called upon the people to remain cautious in order to avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus infection.

Urging the people not to be careless while moving around the town or city, the Food Minister while chairing a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Saturday said that the spreading of novel coronavirus had been successfully checked at the source itself by bringing in the contacts of the COVID-19 positive cases under surveillance effectively and immediately.

The measures taken up by the State government in combating this virus have resulted in keeping the death rate under check in the State. Further, the number of persons recovering from the infection was increasing day by day due to the dedicated service of the health, revenue, and police and civic body staff.

Stating that the COVID-19 virus infection has infiltrated through travellers from foreign countries, the contact tracing mechanism adopted by the State government had helped to contain the virus spread effectively, he added.

Pointing out that the water released from the Stanley Reservoir, Mettur, on June 12, had reached the tail-end areas within 10 days, the Minister said the quantum of releasing of water from Mettur dam would be stepped up depending on the requirement for water for cultivation in the Delta region.