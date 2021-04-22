Reluctance to wear masks remains a cause of concern

Since April 8, the police have booked 74,304 cases in the Central zone

Tiruchi

Failure to wearing masks continues to remain on the higher side in the Central zone if the number of cases booked by the police against such violators is any indication. Special drives are being organised by the law enforcers in the nine districts daily against those found not wearing masks in public places.

The crackdown against violators has resulted in the booking of as many as 74,304 cases so far since April 8 in the Central zone encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Notwithstanding repeated appeals from the government to the public to adhere to the safety protocol of wearing masks while venturing out many could be seen either not wearing masks or wearing masks improperly in public places causing concern at a time when there was a spike in COVID-19 cases all over the State, say police sources.

Police statistics reveal that Thanjavur district tops in respect of such cases booked by the law enforcers against those found not wearing masks in public places. The number of cases booked in Thanjavur district alone since April 8 was 17,731. Pudukottai district was second in the zone with the number of cases booked being 14,428 till now. Cases booked in Tiruchi Rural Police limits so far were 8,356, while in Nagapattinam it was 8,059 cases. As many as 7,039 cases were booked in Mayiladuthurai district and 6,627 cases were registered in Karur. Cases booked in Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts were 4,490, 4,293 and 3,281 respectively, the statistics further reveal. Fine amount of ₹200 was being imposed on every violator found not wearing masks.

The sources said such cases were being booked in every police station in the Central zone on a daily basis in an effort to ensure compliance by the general public. Apart from booking cases for not wearing masks, law enforcers were also registering cases for violation of social distancing in public places. The number of cases registered under this head since April 8 was 3,102 in the Central zone with Mayiladuthurai district topping the list with 694 cases closely followed by Nagapattinam district where 661 cases had been registered till now.