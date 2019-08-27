Tiruchirapalli

Relocate Tasmac outlets: residents

Tiruverumbur MLA Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (right) interacts with residents at the grievance day meeting at the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday.

Outlets functioning near a girls higher secondary school and bus stand, were the main source of discomfort to residents, particularly women and students.

Residents of Lalgudi and neighbouring areas on Monday thronged the Collectorate here, demanding relocation of two Tasmac outlets.

Led by Tiruverumbur MLA Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, they met Collector S. Sivarasu and narrated the problems being faced by the people due to the Tasmac outlets near the railway overbridge in Lalgudi.

They said the outlets, which were functioning near a girls higher secondary school and bus stand, were the main source of discomfort to residents, particularly women and students.

A large number of girls were going to school by crossing the Tasmac outlets. There were instances of Tasmac customers teasing them and often the men consumed alcohol on the road itself.

The residents said haphazard parking of two-wheelers by the customers hindered free movement of vehicles. Hence, the Tasmac outlets should be shifted to other places immediately.

