Relocate sewage treatment plant: farmers

TIRUCHI

A large number of farmers and residents staged a sit-in protest in front of the Collectorate in the city on Monday in protest against the Tiruchi Corporation move to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) close to agricultural fields at Keezha Kalkandarkottai and in support of their charter of demands.

One of the farmers, identified as Ravi of the locality, caused a flutter by slashing his hand allegedly with a knife during the protest and was rushed to the K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital for treatment for a bleeding injury. The agitation was led by P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam.

Apart from its opposition to the STP, the association also urged the government not do away with the free power supply to farm connections and demanded steps to ensure fair and remunerative prices for agricultural produce, sanction of monthly pension of ₹5,000 to all farmers above the age of 60 and linking of rivers.

According to Mr. Ayyakannu, the STP at Keezh Kalkandarkottai, to be established as part of the ₹ 344 crore-phase II underground drainage project, being implemented under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), has been situated on a poromboke land which was still being used as threshing floor by farmers.

The agitators withdrew the stir after Collector S.Sivarasu held brief talks with them. Mr.Ayyakannu said that the Collector has assured to order and inspection of the STP site and take appropriate action. Peace talks had also been convened on Tuesday, he said.