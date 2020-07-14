Relocate sewage treatment plant: farmers

TIRUCHI
A large number of farmers and residents staged a sit-in protest in front of the Collectorate in the city on Monday in protest against the Tiruchi Corporation move to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) close to agricultural fields at Keezha Kalkandarkottai and in support of their charter of demands.
One of the farmers, identified as Ravi of the locality, caused a flutter by slashing his hand allegedly with a knife during the protest and was rushed to the K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital for treatment for a bleeding injury. The agitation was led by P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam.
Apart from its opposition to the STP, the association also urged the government not do away with the free power supply to farm connections and demanded steps to ensure fair and remunerative prices for agricultural produce, sanction of monthly pension of ₹5,000 to all farmers above the age of 60 and linking of rivers.
According to Mr. Ayyakannu, the STP at Keezh Kalkandarkottai, to be established as part of the ₹ 344 crore-phase II underground drainage project, being implemented under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), has been situated on a poromboke land which was still being used as threshing floor by farmers.
The agitators withdrew the stir after Collector S.Sivarasu held brief talks with them. Mr.Ayyakannu said that the Collector has assured to order and inspection of the STP site and take appropriate action. Peace talks had also been convened on Tuesday, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath