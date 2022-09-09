Religious bonhomie at temple consecration

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR
September 09, 2022 18:40 IST

Koothanallur Municipal Chairman Fathima Basheera participated in the ‘kumbabishekam’ (consecration) of Sri Mahakaliamman Temple at Koothanallur on Friday.

The Municipal Chairman, who is a Muslim, had accepted the invitation from the temple consecration committee to participate in the Hindu religious event in the capacity of an elected representative. Clad in formal Muslim attire, she visited the `yaga salai’ near the temple on Friday when the consecration was held.

