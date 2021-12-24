Farmers want relief

24 December 2021 18:46 IST

MAYILADUTHURAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association continued their protest with support from other public welfare organisations for the fourth day at Thirukkadaiyur near Tranquebar on Friday demanding adequate compensation for their agricultural and other land acquired by the authorities for four-laning of the Kollidam-Porayar stretch of the on-going NHAI project in the Villpuram-Nagapattinam sector.

The protest that began on Tuesday in front of the office of the NHAI concessionaire despite refusal of permission by the police forms part of a series of agitations in recent months by the farmers and other public welfare organisations.

Citing the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, they argued that possession of the land/property can take effect only after payment has been paid to the landowners. The district administration can take the possession of the land only after ensuring that full payment of compensation has been paid and rehabilitation or resettlement of persons has been completed, they said.

They said their protest will continue until they receive the compensation they are entitled to under the Right to Fair Compensation Act.